NYC releases map showing confirmed cases by neighborhood

Up until today, information on the amount of coronavirus cases in New York was available on either a citywide or borough level, but more granular details on the virus’ spread through the city was not provided to the public.

That approach contrasted with Los Angeles, which is regularly posting up-to-date numbers of confirmed cases in each neighborhood, and even nearby Newark, which has released information on hot spots along with additional shelter-in-place restrictions.

Now, the city has released its most detailed breakdown yet of where current cases are located throughout the five boroughs. The new map shows that the Highbridge area of the Bronx, along with large sections of Brooklyn and Queens are reporting the highest percentage of positive results.

As a caveat, the map only shows the percentage of patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 in each area, so some neighborhoods with smaller numbers may just be doing less testing. The report is based on tests from 51,404 patients.

