NYC restaurants react to this weekend’s protests

Some with words, some raising money, and some handing out free food to keep New Yorkers nourished.

All across the five boroughs, New Yorkers are reeling from the events they witnessed at this weekend’s protests seeking justice sparked by the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and countless past cases that have been pointed to as examples of police brutality stemming from racism.

Despite citizens being met with brute force from police in many instances, the protests also offered an opportunity to see an outpouring of love, solidarity and compassion: people blasted music and banged pots from their apartments as a sign of support while others joined in on peaceful protests. They also helped by passing out snacks, masks, hand sanitizer and water bottles.

Food has always been political, and we saw it once again the past few days. As the New York Times reported, restaurants have been at the center of the protests. In Minneapolis, a Bangladeshi family's restaurant burnt down, but owner Ruhel Islam said, "We can rebuild a building, but we cannot rebuild a human."

Now, New York restaurants—already hit financially hard by city-wide shutdowns due to the current crisis—are responding to the recent events: some with words, some raising money, and some handing out free food to keep New Yorkers nourished. It could be a turning point as consumers have the power to choose which restaurants they support (or don't). At a time when restaurant profit margins have already taken a significant hit, where people decide to eat could have an immense impact on which businesses are able to stay afloat. And whether your favorite restaurant has stayed silent or shared its thoughts on what’s happening across the country sends a message. More protests are planned for today and later this week.

Greedi Kitchen

View this post on Instagram Time To Do The Work A post shared by GREEDI KITCHEN LLC. (@greedikitchen) on May 31, 2020 at 9:00am PDT

Grandchamps

View this post on Instagram #Grandchampsbk #blacklivesmatter #brooklyn #bedstuy #haitian #american #commUNITY A post shared by Grandchamps (@grandchampsbk) on May 30, 2020 at 10:35am PDT

Tamra Teahouse

Owner Yunha Moh spent this weekend preparing coconut pies and teas to pass out to New Yorkers at the protest.

Glady's

Superiority Burger

Wildair and Contra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Contra (@contrany) on May 29, 2020 at 11:31am PDT

Fancy Nancy

B&H Dairy

The East Village restaurant, one of the last remaining kosher dairy lunch counters in the city, had its windows smashed this weekend. The team put up a video about their experience and is asking people to donate to a GoFundMe.

Supermoon Bakehouse

Sweet Chick

Dimes

Hart's

Honey's

Sol Sips

Alta Calidad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alta Calidad (@altacalidadbk) on Jun 1, 2020 at 9:36am PDT

Bessou

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bessou (@bessounyc) on May 30, 2020 at 3:04pm PDT

Gabriel Stulman of Happy Cooking Hospitality (Fairfax, Joseph Leonard, Jeffrey's Grocery, Simon & the Whale, Bar Sardine, Fedora and The Jones)

Brooklyn Chop House

Achilles Heel

Golden Diner

Most popular on Time Out

- When will hair salons reopen in NYC and what will it be like to get a haircut?

- 10 fascinating secrets of NYC’s Grand Central terminal

- The Metropolitan Opera shares more free performances every night this week

- This giant new mural is a tribute to the city’s healthcare workers

- The best live theater to stream online today

Share the story