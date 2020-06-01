Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right NYC restaurants react to this weekend’s protests
Protest
Photograph: Shutterstock

NYC restaurants react to this weekend’s protests

Some with words, some raising money, and some handing out free food to keep New Yorkers nourished.

By Emma Orlow Posted: Monday June 1 2020, 12:42pm
All across the five boroughs, New Yorkers are reeling from the events they witnessed at this weekend’s protests seeking justice sparked by the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and countless past cases that have been pointed to as examples of police brutality stemming from racism.

Despite citizens being met with brute force from police in many instances, the protests also offered an opportunity to see an outpouring of love, solidarity and compassion: people blasted music and banged pots from their apartments as a sign of support while others joined in on peaceful protests. They also helped by passing out snacks, masks, hand sanitizer and water bottles.

Food has always been political, and we saw it once again the past few days. As the New York Times reported, restaurants have been at the center of the protests. In Minneapolis, a Bangladeshi family's restaurant burnt down, but owner Ruhel Islam said, "We can rebuild a building, but we cannot rebuild a human."

Now, New York restaurants—already hit financially hard by city-wide shutdowns due to the current crisis—are responding to the recent events: some with words, some raising money, and some handing out free food to keep New Yorkers nourished. It could be a turning point as consumers have the power to choose which restaurants they support (or don't). At a time when restaurant profit margins have already taken a significant hit, where people decide to eat could have an immense impact on which businesses are able to stay afloat. And whether your favorite restaurant has stayed silent or shared its thoughts on what’s happening across the country sends a message. More protests are planned for today and later this week. 

Greedi Kitchen

Time To Do The Work

Grandchamps

#Grandchampsbk #blacklivesmatter #brooklyn #bedstuy #haitian #american #commUNITY

Tamra Teahouse

Owner Yunha Moh spent this weekend preparing coconut pies and teas to pass out to New Yorkers at the protest.

Glady's

As we have watched the events of the last week unfold across America, we have shared the anger and disbelief as our system continues to allow the anti-black racist injustice that has permeated our country for generations. As a white owned restaurant group operating in Crown Heights and Prospect Lefferts, we stand in full support of our Black and Brown staff, guests, neighbors, business owners and all members of the Community which make up the amazing fabric of NYC. We are outraged by the heinous acts carried out against George Floyd, Tony McDade, Amahud Arbery, Stephon Clark, Attiana Jefferson, Breonna Taylor and countless others for decades in our corrupt American system. We implore everyone in our community, but especially those with the inherent privilege of being born white to please take the time to learn how to support and help those directly impacted by these acts and help pave the way for a better system for generations to come. Our goal has always been to provide a safe and vibrant gathering place to celebrate food, music and the diversity of our neighbors and staff. Our doors are always open to all members of the community while maintaining a strictly zero tolerance on racism and discrimination of any form. Stay safe, but not silent. In solidarity with all those impacted, we are donating 5% of today’s sales to #FreeBlackMamas >> @nationalbailout

Superiority Burger

Wildair and Contra

Fancy Nancy

All sales from this weekend are being donated to @brooklynbailfund ❤️ Stay loud. Stay peaceful.

B&H Dairy

The East Village restaurant, one of the last remaining kosher dairy lunch counters in the city, had its windows smashed this weekend. The team put up a video about their experience and is asking people to donate to a GoFundMe

Supermoon Bakehouse

Sweet Chick

Dimes

Hart's

Honey's

Now is the time to show support for frontline protestors and people of color all across this country making a stand against the ongoing, institutionalized pandemic of racial injustice, police brutality, and inequality. This disease has been left festering, and we have to do all we can to fight it. If you can’t hit the streets, please consider showing your support by purchasing this fundraiser bottle or donating directly. Links in Bio. Honey’s would normally be open to hosting fundraisers and community gatherings in support of just causes. It is unusual having our doors closed, but that doesn’t mean we can’t help drive momentum and push outreach. If you have ideas or want to use this public platform to help drive change please reach out to us directly.

Sol Sips

Alta Calidad

Bessou

Gabriel Stulman of Happy Cooking Hospitality (Fairfax, Joseph Leonard, Jeffrey's Grocery, Simon & the Whale, Bar Sardine, Fedora and The Jones)

Brooklyn Chop House

Achilles Heel

Golden Diner

Hey y'all. We will be closed tue-fri next week. Going to take some time to rest, reflect, and deep clean. Had a funny cute little 'closed' gif involving fred armisen lined up but now that seems wholly inappropriate. Our hearts are caving in, our minds are set aflame, and we want to be very clear on our stance in this fight. If you are an influencer, community leader, or have any kind of platform, please use it to spread knowledge, love, and support for our fellow humans. . #blacklivesmatter #yellowperilsupportsblackpower . We will be brainstorming how we can help in this fight, if you have any ideas we welcome all suggestions- shoot us an email talkto@goldendinerny.com . Ps. The pic used for this post was taken from @peeweeherman so if you're staying quiet, just know you're doing less than peewee. . Pps. If you read all this to the end you are truly #goldengang. We 💛 u, stay safe.

