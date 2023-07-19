NYC subway fare will increase for the first time in 8 years

Like everything in New York City, from rent to the price of a slice of pizza, subway fare is on the rise.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) just approved toll hikes and fare increases that will go into effect on August 20, including a 15-cent (5%) increase to subway fare.

We pay $2.75 now to take the subway, local buses, the Staten Island Railway and Paratransit, but at the end of August, we’ll be paying $2.90.

The last time the MTA increased fares was in 2019 when the Seven-Day Unlimited MetroCard went from $32 to $33 and a 30-day pass increased from $121 to $127. Single-ride fares have stayed steady since 2015, when bus and subway fares increased by a quarter, from $2.50 to $2.75. From 2013-2015, a single ride was $2.25.

“New Yorkers understand that the cost of everything has gone up 6 percent, 7 percent,” MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said back in June, according to the New York Times. “We have to give our workforce appropriate raises. You know, that’s part of the reality.”

As of August 20, single rides on subways and buses will increase to $3.25 from the current $3 and Seven-Day Express Bus Plus MetroCards will rise to $64 from $62. Express bus fares will rise to $7 from $6.75. And Seven-day unlimited-ride MetroCards will rise to $34 from the current $33. The 30-day unlimited MetroCards rise to $132 from the current $127.

According to the MTA, you can avoid these costs upfront by tapping with OMNY to have your fares capped at no more than $34 every seven days. Riders never pay for rides they don’t take with OMNY, it says.

Thankfully, all discounts for seniors and reduced fares will remain.

Will this be it for increases? No. You bet your bottom dollar there will be more coming!

Since ridership dropped during the pandemic, fare increases were put on hold in 2021. This new increase will generate about $117 million this year. The MTA’s five-year plan, announced on Monday, assumes an additional 4% increase in 2025 and in 2027.

Start saving up now.

Other changes to expect in August:

1. OMNY users can cap their fare any day of the week

The seven-day period will begin automatically the first time you tap your contactless payment device or OMNY card and will renew upon your first tap after the seven-day period has concluded.

Unlike the 7-day MetroCard, which requires an upfront $34 payment, the OMNY “best fare” allows you to pay as you go until you spend $34 in any consecutive seven days, after which the cap will be in effect through the end of seven days.

2. LIRR and Metro-North users will get fare discounts, including 10% off on monthly tickets

The $5 CityTicket for all off-peak trains will continue as both railroads further expand CityTicket to peak trains at a $7 fare. Additionally, the LIRR will introduce the Far Rockaway Ticket, which will mirror CityTicket prices.

3. E-ZPass users will get a bigger discount, despite an increase

You can save 2% more than before as compared to Tolls by Mail. E-ZPass users will pay $6.94 (currently $6.55) while Tolls by Mail users will have to pay $11.19 (currently $10.17).