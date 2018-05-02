NYC to get record-breaking 90-degree temps on Thursday

Gotham has a case of Goldilocks syndrome this week.

New Yorkers have hollered and moaned throughout spring, begging for cold armies of winter to retreat. We endured four nor'easters in a three-week span. We fought through our seasonal depression with the appropriate level chutzpah. And we cried tears of joy when we heard the songs from the year’s first Mister Softee trucks making their rounds.

But on Thursday, those tears of joy will be mixed with beads of sweat, as weather prognosticators are predicting a high temperature of 90 degrees.

If the forecast is correct, it would be the hottest May 3 recorded in the city’s history, beating out the previous high of 82 set back in 1969. For what it’s worth, Wednesday’s high of 89 also set a record for the day. The whole ordeal has left New Yorkers scrambling to stow away their winter coats and whip out their warm weather garb.

The heat wave is only expected to be temporary, though. Accuweather is forecasting high temperatures to dip back down into the mid-70s on Saturday, before returning to the historical average in the upper-60s on Sunday. But while it lasts, New Yorkers get a sweet reminder of the scent of fermenting urine, rotting trash and rat pheromones that permeate the city throughout the summer.

