NYC will open outdoor pools by August 1

15 pools across the five boroughs will reopen to the public.

New York is already rising to steamy temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s—but luckily, NYC pools are opening up in a few weeks for New Yorkers to cool off with a swim.

Mayor Bill de Blasio officially announced that 15 NYC public pools will reopen across the five boroughs by August 1.

This decision comes after the mayor had slashed the entire $12 million budget for public pools back in April. He had said there would be no NYC pools open at all this year due to coronavirus-related concerns and budget cuts.

"We were not sure before whether we would be able to open some of them, but now we will be able to open some of our biggest outdoor pools, and some of the outdoor pools in the communities hit hardest by the coronavirus," he said. "For families and kids in particular this is going to be so important."

While the mayor said the city is not opening all of the city’s 56 pools, he said he and the City Council agreed to restore $9.9 million to the Parks Department budget to hire 716 lifeguards, pool staff and to fund sprinklers and water fountains.

De Blasio says they tried to pick pools that "would have the maximum benefit for the people hit hardest," including the largest ones and those in communities farthest away from the beach.

The pools opening include:

Bronx: Crotona Park, Mullaly Park, Haffen Park

Brooklyn: Sunset, Betsy Head Park, Kosciuszko

Manhattan: Hamilton Fish Park, Jackie Robinson Park, Wagner, Marcus Garvey Park

Queens: Astoria Park, Liberty, Fisher

Staten Island: Lyons, Tottenville

Poolgoers are required to wear a mask when not in the water.

For more options for New Yorkers to combat the heat this summer, the city's 14 miles of public beaches are also still set to reopen for swimming on July 1.

Most popular on Time Out

- Everything you need to know about Phase 3 reopening plans in NYC

- This Queens venue will test you for Covid-19 before letting you in

- How to watch the 4th of July fireworks in NYC

- There could be a bike and pedestrian only bridge coming to NYC

- Indoor dining in NYC is officially delayed for Phase 3

Share the story