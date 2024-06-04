The signs are actually handmade at the NYC DOT Sign Shop, which makes over 70,000 signs per year.

The hottest merch drop in NYC right now? Official NYC street signs.

The city’s Department of Transportation announced yesterday that it’ll be doing monthly “sign drops” or selling limited batches of authentic, commemorative New York City street signs.

Officials say “‘Sign Drops’ are the New ‘Sneaker Drops.’”

The DOT says the signs will be of iconic New York City streets, commemorations of famous New Yorkers, celebrations of special occasions and other custom releases. The first drop, which sold out in three hours, was a Christopher Street/Stonewall Place sign to celebrate Pride Month.

The signs aren’t replicas—they are actually handmade at the NYC DOT Sign Shop, which makes over 70,000 signs per year. The shop will be dropping a limited edition sign each month for just $75. Since they’ll release just 50 at a time, they are limited to one per person.

You can buy them on CityStore, which has other official NYC goodies worth perusing like an old taxi medallion, DSNY Trash Can Lapel Pin and a calendar of K9 officers.

Proceeds from sign sales will go into the city’s general fund.

“Now you can own an official piece of New York City: authentic commemorative street signs hand made by DOT,” said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. “Our monthly sign drops will allow all who love New York City to celebrate the people, places, and special occasions that make this the greatest city in the world. Nothing beats Pride Month and the Pride March in New York City, and we are thrilled to commemorate the occasion by offering authentic, limited edition Stonewall Place/Christopher Street signs.”

The DOT is asking the public which sign it should drop next month.

Since they’re asking, we’d love an Orchard Street or Church Ave. sign. What sign would you want in your apartment?

Watch the DOT’s social media channels to find out when the next drop is happening!