The days may be getting shorter (ugh), but that just means we have to rely on creative New Yorkers to get lit. Or at least, light up our evenings to make us forget about the too-early sunsets.

The NYC Winter Lantern Festival is returning for the 2021 season with three major events that will help illuminate the cold season!

The first will kick off on October 22, with a drive-through experience at the Nassau County Museum of Art. Dubbed "A Bug’s Night," this experience will let you navigate across over 20 acres of vivid lanterns and holiday lights. Festive holiday lights, projection mapping and handmade lanterns in the shape of flowers, bugs, animals, and more will create this bright experience. Like all three Lantern Festival installations, this will run nightly through Sunday, January 9.

Adding to that first festival, will be an escape at the Snug Harbor Cultural Center on Staten Island. The botanic garden will be illuminated for over eight acres. In addition to the lantern display, a live DJ, projection mapping, food vendors, and more will keep the party going.

The third event will kick off on Thanksgiving which lands on November 25 this year. Queens County Farm will be a radiant oasis with a dazzling display of holiday lights and handmade lanterns in the shape of flowers, tractors, farm animals and much more.

We can't see into the future, but we predict a lot of TikToks will be set among these glowing lanterns, so get on the FYP before someone else starts the trend.

Tickets for the New York City experiences start at $16.99, while Long Island tickets start at $34.99, and can be booked in advance online.