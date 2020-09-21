NYC's 50th Street Station changed to "Ruth St" in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

A NYC-based artist redesigned the subway tiles to memorialize the Supreme Court Justice and native New Yorker.

A Manhattan subway station has been unofficially renamed in honor of beloved New Yorker and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

NYC-based artist Adrian Wilson took to memorializing the late Ginsburg and her legacy as a strong advocate and champion of gender equality and women’s rights. In a creative tribute, Wilson has temporarily redesigned the 50th Street subway station signage at Eighth Avenue on the C and E lines, to now read “Ruth St.”

Wilson posted photos of the redesign on the Instagram account @plannedalism with the caption, “Let's have some young positive women filling that bench…”

Ginsburg was a born and raised Brooklynite, who after growing up in Flatbush, started her legacy graduating first in her class from Columbia Law School. She was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton, as the second woman to hold a seat on the Supreme Court, and served nearly three decades.

This was not the first impromptu subway tribute in New York. In the past Wilson Prince Street was altered to honor music icon Prince, Franklin St. was similarly memorialized to honor Aretha Franklin after she died in 2018.

Most popular on Time Out

- NYC DOE will not have any snow days this academic year

- NYC landmarks will light up red tonight in a show of solidarity for the city

- The 100 best movies of all time

- The Metropolitan Opera is streaming full Puccini operas every night this week

- The best apple picking NY kids and families love

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do?Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.

Share the story