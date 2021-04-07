New York
Timeout

Coney Island Beach
Photograph: Shutterstock

NYC's beaches will be open for Memorial Day Weekend!

There's even a new social distancing towel you can purchase from the NYC Parks store.

By
Shaye Weaver
Unlike in 2020, New York City's beaches will be open for Memorial Day weekend, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

On Wednesday, the mayor announced that all eight public beaches will open Saturday, May 29, and 48 outdoor public pools will open soon after that on Saturday, June 26.

"We're going back to the schedule we've had for years and years, and that is a very good sign," the mayor said. "This year we get to do what is great for the families and kids of this city. It's outdoors—exactly where we want people—and it's going to be a great way for the families of New York City to spend their summer."

Of course, there will be set health and safety measures, restrictions and "smart rules" for outside of the pool, he added.

"It's going to be a wonderful summer in New York City," the mayor said. Then, he held up a new social distancing towel you can purchase from the NYC Parks store.

Fill out our excellent (and extremely quick) Time Out Index survey right now, and have your voice heard. 

