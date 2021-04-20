NYC’s best rooftop music venue reopens for the season on April 30

One of the best open-air spots in the city to grab a drink and see a show, the rooftop at Elsewhere, is reopening for the season on April 30 just in time for Hot Vax Summer.

The rooftop venue, which also managed to reopen for gatherings last summer, will be offering socially distanced food, drinks and music beginning next week. Reservations for the upcoming events are currently available through the venue’s site for 2+ parties Thursday–Sunday and 4+ parties on Fridays and Saturdays. (Party packages are also available for 6+ parties.) Though reservations are strongly encouraged, they’re not required. The venue will also be setting aside tables for walk-ins.

"Our main goal is to just get people back in the space, enjoying the venue again—that's where our heads are at," co-founder Jake Rosenthal told us last summer when the venue decided to reopen the rooftop. "We set up a lot of precautions to make sure its happening in a way that takes public health and safety seriously."



Photographer: Luis Nieto Dickens/Elsewhere's rooftop in 2019

Those health protocols this time around include limiting service to seated tables and contactless ordering via mobile phones. The upcoming events at the rooftop are a continuation of the “Sunstreams” that they began last year around sunsets on Friday nights. (However, you can also now see them live and in-person.) On April 30, you can see Jubille & Jesse Mann, on May 1 there’s Oscar Nñ & Fried Platano and on May 2, Eli Escobar and Lloydski.

The Rooftop at Elsewhere is located at 599 Johnson Ave and will be open from 5pm–11pm on Thursdays and Fridays, 2pm–11pm on Saturdays and 2pm–9pm on Sundays.