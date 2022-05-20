New York
Timeout

Musica
Photograph: courtesy of Musica

NYC's biggest club opens this weekend

Musica comes from Italy and is backed by Cipriani and Italian nightclub owner Tito Pinton.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
The largest nightclub in New York City opens its doors to the public this weekend with the hopes of heralding a return to NYC nightlife in the biggest way possible.

The new club, Musica, opens in Hell's Kitchen at 637 West 50th Street with 25,000 square feet of space, including "The Whisper Room" lounge on its ground floor, a main floor and an open-air rooftop.

The Whisper Room has an opulent lounge with a bar, stage, private green room, kitchen, private luxury booths and state-of-the-art lighting and sound while the main floor has a giant event space comprised of three areas—two bars, a VIP lounge, cocktail lounge, intelligent lighting, and sound system. The rooftop has views of the Hudson River.

Musica is a joint project between Giuseppe Cipriani and Italian entrepreneur Tito Pinton, who owns the il Muretto club near Venice, Italy. Both of them worked with nightlife guru Rocco Ancarola and Francesco Belcaro of the Made in Italy Group to plan entertainment and musical performances, "providing New Yorkers with a nightlife experience unlike ever before," a release says.

Musica debuted in Italy first before coming to the U.S.

"We have been overwhelmed by the response to Musica in Italy and are so grateful that our service and entertainment is resonating so strongly with locals, celebrities, and industry elite alike," Pinton said in a statement. "We are so excited to bring the energy we’re known for in Italy to one of the top nightlife destinations."

On Saturday, its grand opening features Nic Fanciulli, Malone and resident DJs Hector Romero and Sasha Bardot. Check out its Instagram account to find out who's performing.

Musica opens on Saturday, May 21, at 637 West 50th Street and will be open Thursday-Saturday, 11pm-4am.

Musica nightclub
Photograph: courtesy Musica

