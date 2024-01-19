NYC's biggest—and cutest—dog event is coming back this month

If being in a room filled with hundreds of adorable dogs sounds like a dream to you, this will be the equivalent of heaven. Starting on January 27, the American Kennel Club (AKC) is hosting a two-day pup party at the Javits Center that will feature more than 100 breeds of dogs that you can admire, play with, and pet.

The event, "Meet The Breeds," is not just about looking at pretty pooches, though. There will be plenty of special programming, including conversations about responsible pet ownership and dog sports demonstrations — think disc throwing, retriever training and agility shows. There will also be booths with experts who can share the history of different breeds and recommend the perfect kind of dog for you according to your lifestyle from from Affenpinschers to Yorkshire Terriers and everything in between.

RECOMMENDED: Dozens of Boston Terriers will soon descend upon Washington Square Park

Photograph: Courtesy of the American Kennel Club

The American Kennel Club was founded in 1884 and is currently the largest registry of purebred dogs in the U.S. Their goal is to promote the wellbeing of dogs, encourage responsible pet ownership and maintain a national standard for dog breeds.

"Meet the Breeds" is the type of event you can go to alone, with friends or with the whole family. If you're undecided about what kind of dog you want next, consider this an extreme form of window shopping. If you have kids who desperately want a pet, this is also a great opportunity to learn what it takes to take care of a pup.

Photograph: Courtesy of the American Kennel Club

Although you can’t bring your own dog to this function, you'll get the chance to talk to a professional dog trainer for tips. You'll also get to understand why New Yorkers are so passionate about their pooches — dogs in New York were the most spoiled in the entire country, according to a survey, and many of us tend to spend more on them than we do on our significant others. That makes sense, considering dogs will never hurt us so bad that we have to name a cockroach after them.

The event will start at 9am and end at 4pm on both January 27 and 28, and the price of admission ranges from $10 for children to $35 for adults.