NYC's Clueless-themed brunch is like, totally, back

Find your most capable looking outfit because the Clueless Brunch Day Party is like, totally, back for its second annual '90s-themed bash. So, here’s the deets: Grab your homies and head to 5th & MAD, the bi-level bar and gastro pub. The positively bangin’ brunch party is all going down on July 13 between 1 and 5pm.

Here, sip on Clueless-approved brunch food and cocktails like “The Luke Perry” and “Dionne” as you watch the cult classic film and play themed games (hopefully no driver's test lessons). But, like, don’t freak: the Midtown venue promises to dish out more than just 2 bowls of Special K, 3 pieces of turkey bacon, a handful of popcorn, 5 peanut butter M&M’s and like 3 pieces of licorice (all the things Cher's said to have eaten that day in the movie).

FYI, you won’t want to roll up looking like a full-on Monet. Channel your inner Cher and flaunt that white collarless shirt from Fred Segal or Alaïa mini because the chicest outfit scores a bottle of bubbly.

While it might not say R.S.V.P on the Statue of Liberty–as Cher so eloquently put it–you will need to R.S.V.P to this sweet event. Tickets are $30 and include an entree and one glass of Prosecco. The first Clueless Brunch Day Party at 5th & MAD last year sold out so nab your tickets here.

5th & MAD is located at 7 E 36th St, New York, NY 10016.