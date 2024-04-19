NYC’s favorite parades will face off for a giant battle in June

Red Bull's Culture Clash is bringing the most iconic parties of the year together for one day.

If you've been living in New York long enough, then you know that four times a year the city's streets get particularly lit and rowdy: Pride, Lunar New Year, the West Indian Day Parade and the Puerto Rican Day Parade.

In an event that sounds like it will be mind-numbingly rambunctious, Red Bull is bringing all four of those parades together for one day on June 1 in a "Culture Clash" that promises incendiary DJ sets and performances. All the parades will compete for the crowd's adoration.

RECOMMENDED: Giant puppets will parade through NYC to celebrate climate solutions

The "Culture Clash" was inspired by Jamaican sound system culture, in which DJs load a truck with speakers and blast music on the streets for community-wide turn ups. The winner of the competition will be the parade that gets the loudest response from the crowd.

The clash, which is happening at 1 Noble Street in Greenpoint, will involve four rounds where each parade can play the music they want and bring out performers. In round one, the parades will give an overview of their sound. In round two, each will showcase the community and history behind their party. In Round three, each parade interprets the same New York-related song and applies it to their parade's culture. In Round four, only remixes and special guest performers will be allowed for one final banger.

Playing the same song twice will not be allowed and will lead to a disqualification. The enthusiasm of the crowd—and thus, the winner—will be measured through a decibel reader that will gauge the crowd's noise for five seconds.

Photograph: By Yavez Anthonio / Courtesy of Red Bull

Red Bull chose four different groups and collectives to represent each of the iconic parades. The Pride Parade will be repped by Papi Juice, a beloved Brooklyn-based collective that celebrates the lives of queer and trans people of color. The Lunar New Year Parade will be taken over by the Eastern Standard Times, an organization that highlights young Asian-American voices. The West Indian Parade will be dominated by No Long Talk, which champions the preservation of authentic Jamaican music and culture throughout the city. And finally, the Puerto Rican Day Parade will be spearheaded by Remezcla, a publication for and by young Latino creatives.

The clash will be hosted by TikTok sensation Devon Halbal and Interview Magazine editor Mel Ottenberg.

Best of all, the event is completely free to the public, but you do need a ticket to secure a spot. Tickets will become available to on April 23, so make sure to check out their website for updates.