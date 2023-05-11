NYC’s first ‘luxury cannabis and cultural store’ is now open

This recreational cannabis shop is foregoing the title of “dispensary” for one of luxury.

Gotham, which opened today in the Bowery, is “a new, artfully curated cannabis concept store” selling its products, including “premium cannabis, fashion and lifestyle brands, as well as art exhibitions in a beautifully designed environment.”

It is one of the first recreational cannabis dispensaries in New York, following the opening of The Housing Works Cannabis Co., Union Square Travel Agency and Smacked. New York recently just released another slew of licenses, so we’ll be seeing even more soon.

Flower, edibles, vaporizers, pre-rolls, and tinctures are on the 2,800-square-foot store’s shelves as well as collaborations with New York-based brands like Edie Parker, Flowerhouse, House of Puff, and Rose New York X David Zilber of Noma.

The store also has an exhibition space that will show rotating art exhibits from New York-based artists seasonally. Its first show is an NFT gallery with Bright Moments. The store also has a permanent installation by NYC-based multimedia artist Molly Lowe.

Photograph: Chris Coe

Photograph: Chris Coe

“We wanted to create a space that was a first of its kind, uniquely downtown and differentiated from the local head shop,” said Gotham Chief Creative Officer Billy Richards, a hospitality veteran and former director of NYC’s famed Boom Boom Room and Rose Bar. “Gotham is a true concept store where visitors can discover something new, browse high-end brands and enjoy incredible art through a distinctive NYC lens. And, of course, we also sell cannabis.” Oh right, cannabis.

Gotham isn’t all luxury and no substance, though. The best part is that a portion of its proceeds will go tward STRIVE, a nonprofit that provides jobs, education and opportunities for people who were formerly incarcerated for cannabis infractions.

“Gotham is a reflection of New York’s rich history and influence. We’re proud to be one of the pioneers reimagining what the legalized cannabis market can become in the state,” said founder Joanne Wilson. “As part of that growth, we have an unwavering commitment to social justice which is why STRIVE was the perfect partner for us for our flagship store.”

Gotham, at 3 East Third Street, is now open for in-person shopping and pick-up daily, from 10am to 9pm. Delivery is coming soon! Visit gotham.nyc for more information.