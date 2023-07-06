NYC’s first trans artisan marketplace is a celebration of trans joy

Every couple of months, Bushwick’s eclectic House of Yes is transformed into a safe-haven for the trans and non-binary community. The event space is lined with queer vendors and artists selling anything from ceramics to custom clothing and accessories handmade by the very folks selling them as part of NYC’s very first all-trans art market, the Trans Art Bazaar.

Unlike other queer markets, the Trans Art Bazaar (TAB) specifically focuses on the experiences and creativity of the trans community. The event will return to the House of Yes on July 9 from 1pm to 7pm for its Pride Market Edition, welcoming everyone of all ages in support of the trans community—with a $5 suggested donation for entry.

In a city where queer voices are loud and spaces abundant, it’s almost impossible to believe that something like the Trans Art Bazaar didn’t already exist. “This is a huge city; you can find the most niche of niche events you could possibly imagine,” says founder E-Lorraine Johnson. “I’m sure there’s some like vampire bowling team that you can find here in the city, but you can’t find an all-trans market? That’s absurd.”

Photo: Courtesy of Trans Art Bazaar

Johnson began organizing the event after complications with a facial feminization surgery left her looking for a place to sell the satin scarves she had designed throughout her recovery as part of her then-upcoming small business, Lorre. “I had been interested in other queer markets, but I felt like they were kind of overrun with cis gay men,” says Johnson. “There wasn’t a lot of opportunity for the T in LGBT. And so I was like, if it’s not going to be there, I might as well create it.”

Spaces for the trans and non-binary community to unite and prosper are more important now than ever. In 2023 alone, 85 anti-trans bills have passed throughout the country, in comparison to 26 in 2022. The steep uptick calls for an urgent protection of trans people and the celebration of trans joy.

“This is one of the most important things, I think, that I've seen pop up in Brooklyn and New York in a long time when it comes to holding space for community and making it accessible for everyone,” says vendor Bee Sampson, the Brooklyn-based perfumer behind Venus Invictus.

Photo: Courtesy of Trans Art Bazaar

Since its inaugural event in August 2022, the TAB has served as a space for community building where trans and non-binary people can foster relationships and feel supported by the people around them. “Honestly, words can’t describe how invaluable this resource is for people,” says Bee. “I mean, the last time I was at the Trans Art Bazaar I was able to start filling out the paperwork for my name change. I've always been so intimidated by that, like how that works. And to start the process really gave me a lot of courage.”

It is this very sense of love and joy that has made the TAB such a great success. The market’s very first event featured 40 vendors and hosted over 700 attendants, and it has only grown in size since then. The last TAB in April had 80 vendors and 1,500 visitors. Due to the size of the event, Johnson now plans the events alongside co-producers Aris Cumara, Artemis Adamson and Violet Becsey.

For vendors, the TAB is a great opportunity to not only meet people within their community, but also to grow their business. Sampson says that they never have to worry about making back the money they invested in their booth space. And for fashion designer Allegra Pronesti—who makes the journey from Philadelphia to NYC to sell their collection of unisex clothing at TAB—increasing brand recognition has been a big plus.

Photo: Courtesy of Trans Art Bazaar

“There’s more influencers based in New York than there are in Philly,” says Pronesti. “And those trans influencers have come to the market and then liked my stuff. I’ve gotten them to post on Instagram and tag me, and that’s also built more for my brand.”

The upcoming Pride edition of TAB is expected to be the biggest one yet, featuring a new selection of vendors, name change petition assistance, raffles and more. Though it takes place in July, Johnson and her team of producers want to push the idea that Pride continues past the month of June and deserves to be celebrated year-round.

“I think that trans joy is not celebrated enough. It is something that is so special and, honestly, kind of rare these days with what’s going on in our government,” says Johnson. “But we’re just happy people who want to be happy together, and I want people to walk away from this event and feel like there’s such a sense of joy in this community.”