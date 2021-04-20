NYC's Harry Potter flagship store has an official opening date!

Get a first look inside the biggest Harry Potter store in the world.

The world's largest Harry Potter store finally has an official opening date!

Harry Potter New York will open on June 3 at 935 Broadway in the Flatiron District, offering three floors and over 21,000 square feet of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts merch.

As the biggest HP store in the world, its creators spared no expense and really went all-in designing it.

Across the store, there will be 15 different themed areas. First, visitors will pass under a massive model of Fawkes the Phoenix (weighing in at 220 pounds), which was created by a team of specialist propmakers over several months.

There will be a number of photo opps inside the store as well—visitors can step inside a London phone box and pretend they're being apparated into the Ministry of Magic or "shrink down" inside Hagrid's boots. They'll even be able to pick a wand from an interactive wand table and put it to the test.

A majestic griffin will also be found in the store's grand main atrium.

MinaLima, the graphic design duo on all Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies, will also have a gallery and store showcasing its HP-themed graphic art, plus fans can see prints of the Daily Prophet covers, Harry’s Hogwarts acceptance letter and the Quibbler.

"The level of artistic detail and quality of the design inspired by the movies means Harry Potter New York will bring a completely new shopping experience to the city," said Sarah Roots, EVP Warner Bros. Worldwide Tours and Retail. "With over 1,000 Wizarding World props on display (including some authentic items which featured in the movies), the incredible theming, along with experiences such as photo opportunities and the fantastic range of products, there will be something special for every fan."

Of course, fans can enter the Wand Shop to browse more than 50 wands inspired by characters, locations and props from the Wizarding World, including the Golden Snitch wand, exclusive to Harry Potter New York.

A "Personalization Area" gives fans the opportunity to personalize their merch, including engraving their wand, embossing a journal or embroidering a House robe with their name.

Harry Potter's incredible magical treats will also be available for purchase in a Honeydukes-themed area, including the famous Chocolate Frogs and Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans. Plushie toys can be found under the Dirigible Plum Tree, too.

Fans can actually play two exciting and immersive multiplayer virtual reality games — "Chaos at Hogwarts" places them inside the castle, where magical creatures and secrets are ready to be found. “Wizards Take Flight” lets guests fly on brooms as they battle against Death Eaters over the skies of London and around the grounds of Hogwarts Castle. More details on how to play these will be revealed in the near future.

More tech will be used throughout the store, too. Using the Harry Potter Fan Club app, visitors will find a number of Enchanted Keys that unlock exclusive behind-the-scenes facts, figures, and videos that bring the store to life.

You can check out the store's merch on its website right now if you're wildly excited like we are.

"We are excited to welcome Harry Potter New York to the Flatiron District," said James Mettham, executive director of the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership. "This one-of-a-kind retail experience will draw Harry Potter fans from across the world to our neighborhood, catalyzing economic activity that supports businesses throughout Flatiron and NoMad as they recover from the devastation of the pandemic. The fact that such an iconic franchise is opening their flagship store in the heart of the Flatiron District bodes well for the future of our neighborhood recovery."

Harry Potter New York opens at 935 Broadway on June 3. When you visit, you will have to scan a QR code to join a virtual queue and return to the store when notified.

