NYC's iconic Hester Street Fair returns to the block this weekend

Three months after its canceled opening, the beloved Hester Street Fair is finally back on the block starting this weekend!

The Lower East Side flea and street fair hosts one of Manhattan’s best collections of local vendors. Macaron Parlour, Petee’s Pie Company, Melt Bakery, La New Yorkina, Arancini Bros all got their start there. It's also known for its themed weekends, from Vintage Day to a CBD Fair and Lobster and Beer Fest.

Since May, the fair has been holding virtual events on the weekends with vendors showing off their wares through Instagram Lives and the like—but New York City is finally at a point where opening to the public is a possibility so long as it keeps visitors to a minimum.

"We have all endured an extremely trying past few months, and without a doubt could all use a little more normalcy and some fun to go along with it," its organizers said in an announcement.

The flea opens on Saturday, August 15, from 11am to 6pm, with a slew of local vendors and music from DJ Nicegrooves.

Things will look different given the current state of things—capacity will be reduced to 25 percent and vendors will be spaced at least six feet apart. Fair staff will be sanitizing surfaces and bathrooms at the lot throughout the day and will require visitors and vendors to wear masks.

Even more changes are planned, too. The Hester Street Market usually happens on Saturdays in the summer, but now it's expanding to Sundays as well. It also has plans to do weekly night markets tailored around food and drink, as well as movie nights. Plans for these events will be announced soon.

So, get your bags ready—outdoor shopping on Hester Street is back on!

