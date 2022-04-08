NYC's iconic Katz's Delicatessen is offering delivery for Passover

You can have its iconic matzoh ball soup, hand-carved pastrami and honey cake at home!

NYC's iconic Jewish deli, Katz's Delicatessen, is offering to take the cooking off your hands this Passover.

Katz's Passover Dinner is available both nationwide and locally with traditional offerings like hand-carved brisket, matzoh ball soup and chopped liver.

RECOMMENDED: Grab a jar of freshly-ground horseradish from the Pickle Guys

Photograph: courtesy of Katz's Delicatessen | Local Passover Dinner

Locally in NYC, you can order (through Katz’s own delivery platform) a three-course meal for $35.95 per person with a choice of appetizer—matzoh ball soup, chopped liver, gefilte fish; a main dish—hand-carved brisket, ½ roast chicken, hand-carved turkey, pastrami, or corned beef; and a dessert—honey cake, chocolate babka or chocolate rugelach. The package includes tsimmes and string beans in all combinations (but no seder plate included). You also have to choice of ordering a la carte items—seder plates as well as gefilte fish, tsimmes, string bean almondine, charoset, potato kugel, noodle kugel, and stuffed cabbage.

The Passover section of the menu will be available for delivery/pickup beginning April 14. Nationally, you can get a package that comes with a choice of a starter, main dish, and dessert—matzoh ball soup, chopped liver, gefilte fish, hand-carved brisket, turkey, pastrami, or corned beef, and honey cake, chocolate babka, and cinnamon rugelach for $180. All orders will ship for delivery beginning on April 14.

Photograph: Katz's Delicatessen Passover Dinner | Nationwide package

Love doing stuff in your city? Tell us all about it in our annual, global, Time Out Index survey