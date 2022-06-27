NYC's iconic Strand bookstore now has a coffee shop

Things are getting steamy at the Strand Book Store—and not just on the Romance shelves.

On Saturday, June 25, the Strand celebrated its 95th year as the largest independent bookstore in New York City and made an improvement unseen since its 1927 opening. The legendary bookstore near Union Square teamed up with Brooklyn Roasting Co. to add an in-shop coffeehouse.

"Bringing coffee to our customers has been a long-time dream for The Strand," said Laura Ravo, the COO of Strand Books. "When we made the decision to add it to our store, we sought to bring customers the most authentic coffee experience and Brooklyn Roasting Company fit that vision perfectly. Furthermore, Brooklyn Roasting Company shares many of the Strand’s principles. They deliver a quality product, care about the New York and provide excellent customer service; while giving back through conscientious charitable contributions to further the arts, literature and music in our city."

The new coffee counter offers limited seating, with beverages in mugs to linger over, as well as to-go coffees for those who want something to sip while browsing the stacks. The menu includes a seasonal blend of hot coffee ($3- $4), plus espresso drinks, chai and matcha. For summer, iced blueberry or iced lemon espresso spritzers are also offered.

"I've enjoyed drinking coffee and reading books for most of my life. It only makes sense to embrace a partnership between the coffee company I've built and my favorite New York City independent bookseller, the Strand," said Jim Munson, Brooklyn Roasting Company’s Founder and CEO. Both coffee and books feed the life of the mind, and the lives of so many thoughtful New Yorkers. Our sustainably-sourced coffees mirror the Strand’s customer base with a wide range of rich and diverse flavor palettes, presented to customers unpretentiously."

Brooklyn Roasting Company was founded in 2009 is was recently voted as the 2022 Best Overall Fair-Trade Coffee by TreeHugger.