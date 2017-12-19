NYC’s ID card program is adding a bunch of cool new perks in 2018

Since launching in 2015, New York’s IDNYC program has provided more than one million residents with free documentation, but it’s also provided a delightful cultural perk to registrants: free or discounted access to dozens of the city’s best cultural institutions. Last year, IDNYC added free membership to the Museum of Arts and Design, Film Forum, the Museum at Eldridge Street and others to its already impressive lineup.

On Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office announced 2018’s additions to the program, which include free membership to the International Printe Center, King Manor, SculptureCenter and Zipcar. Cardholders will also be able to score discounts to Chelsea Piers Sky Rink and Golf Club, Aviator Sports and Events Center, and SoHo Playhouse, along with select trips on Entertainment Cruises.

The announcement comes during a contentious period for the program, which has been widely praised as an essential aid for the elderly, homeless and undocumented immigrants in New York. Last year, De Blasio said that the city would no longer store the personal information of its applicants and that the existing data would be destroyed. The move prompted Republican Assembly members to file a lawsuit, putting the IDNYC database in a state of limbo while the matter is resolved in court.

Meanwhile, New Yorkers who are not yet enrolled can nab an IDNYC card at 26 different enrollment centers across the city and can apply for a one-year membership at all of the participating institutions, as long as they haven’t had one in the past four years.

