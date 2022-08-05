NYC’s incredible Basquiat show is being extended through October

Our favorite exhibit of the year is being extended by popular demand.

Those of you who haven’t yet seen the incredible “Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure” exhibit in NYC will have more time to check it out!

Today, the Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat, with the artist’s sisters Lisane Basquiat and Jeanine Heriveaux, as well as Ileen Gallagher and ISG Productions Ltd. say the exhibition is being extended by popular demand through October 31.

In addition, there will be another Family Day on Saturday, August 27, where kids can visit and use the exhibit’s Family Guide, which contains activities, prompts, and background on Basquiat, as well as a guide on the themes and techniques he used. (Kids tickets for ages 13 & under will be $15 online and $18 for walk-ups.)

To celebrate the news, Basquiat’s sisters will throw the honorary first pitch of the Mets vs. Braves on August 6 at Citi Field (1:10pm).

If you haven’t seen it yet, “Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure” is be the closest thing you’ll experience to getting inside an artist’s head and understanding where they were coming from. The exhibit, which opened in April at the Starrett-Lehigh Building in Chelsea, showcases more than 200 rarely seen works. It isn’t merely Basquiat’s work hung on walls, it immerses viewers in creatively designed spaces to give a sense of place and context. The recreations of his NYC artist studio on Great Jones St., the Basquiat family home, and the Michael Todd VIP Room of NYC’s iconic Palladium nightclub where two of Basquiat works hung set the show apart from others. It is easily seen that his family and the organizations they worked with have done a painstaking job of showing both the famous artist’s intimate side and his genius.

Tickets can be bought online at kingpleasure.basquiat.com.

Essentials:

How long is the Basquiat exhibit running?

Through October 31, 2022.

Why is Basquiat ‘King Pleasure’?

The exhibit was named after Basquiat’s 1987 painting that was done in tribute to a song WBLS DJ Frankie Crocker played every night to close his radio show in the 1970s.

Where is the Basquiat exhibit?

At the Starrett-Lehigh Building in Chelsea.

How much are tickets?

Adult tickets are $45, seniors and student tickets are $42, kids under 13 are $27 (not on family days) and a special summer four-pack of tickets is $99.