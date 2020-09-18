NYC’s largest and most terrifying haunted house is reopening this October

Ready to live out your nightmares? One of NYC's most terrifying haunted attractions, Bane Haunted House, has announced plans to return this fall. The spooky experience plays on people's biggest fears: claustrophobic, separation anxiety, clowns and more. (According to Bane’s website, last year over 2,000 visitors couldn’t even make it through the whole thing.) Here's everything you need to know.

The fear factory is opening in a five-story building in Hell's Kitchen with 40,000-square-feet of space, and a total of 30 spooky rooms. If you’re up for the challenge, tickets go on sale this coming Monday, September 21 at 11:30am and a general admission ticket will cost you $35.

If you dare to enter, you should read up on a few of their rules below:

We will play on any and all of your fears such as separation anxiety, fear of tight places, fear of the dark etc.

You must follow all of our rules at all times. You might be asked to crawl, jump, slide etc. You must do as we ask or you will be asked to leave.

You WILL BE asked to separate at some point in time. You must do as we ask, no exceptions!

Bane utilizes strobe lights, extremely loud noises, fog effects, realistic props, cinematic gore, tight spaces, and in some cases no lights at all. It is intended to be extremely frightening alarming.

Don't touch us! We may touch you!

For safety precautions, Bane will no longer have a line indoors. Visitors will also only enter with members of their group, and only four people are allowed in at a time. There will be hand sanitizer stations throughout our attractions, and customers (and employees) must wear a face covering at all times. (One would think that for most of the costumed performers, this shouldn't be too hard.)

As this is one of the first indoor haunted houses in NYC to announce reopening this season, expect tickets to go quick.

