NYC's most Instagrammable pasta restaurant is giving out free pasta today

Whether you love pasta, Instagram, free food or any combination of the three, we’ve got the spot for you.

The Pastagram is a new restaurant from the creators of Sola Pasta Bar in the Financial District (241 Pearl Street) focusing on New Yorkers love of noodles and of taking pictures of them. Fast-casual in concept, the eatery will offer handmade pasta cooked in your choice of classic sauces like alfredo and vodka. Then, you can customize your bowl with everything from meatballs and chicken to veggies and avocado (of course).

Jumping on the restaurant trend of curating a dining experience that also results in some great pics (If you didn’t gram your pasta, was it even good?), the Pastagram worked to make sure you’ll have a gorgeous dish and ample light to document your meal.

To celebrate, they’re going to be offering free pasta today, October 3rd, from 11am to 3pm. You’ll have a choice between their fettuccine alfredo and tonnarelli cacio e pepe, making for a pretty solid midweek lunch with the best price you can get.

They’re redefining what it means when we ask someone to send us their noods.