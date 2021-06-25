NYC's newest food hall Manhattanville Market opens today

Manhattan is getting another food hall! This one, Manhattanville Market, will open today, June 25, following a three-year buildout and planning process.

The multi-concept food hall will be at the Jerome L. Greene Science Center (3227 Broadway) in partnership with Columbia University at the new West Harlem campus.

Run by chef Franklin Becker, Manhattanville Market will consist of four unique restaurants, all welcoming to students and the surrounding community. “This project is very exciting for me, as is the ability to partner with such a prestigious university to bring diverse food concepts to the area,” saidFranklin Becker. “It has been a long time in the making and I feel we are poised to make a big impact on the neighborhood which is equally as rich and diverse.”

The initial concepts include Butterfunk Biscuit run by Chef Chris Scott (of Top Chef fame), Mediterranean-inspired Shai Hummusiya, Sicilian-style square pie pizzeria Benny Casanova’s and a new living salad concept, The Botanist. Later this fall, a Spanish tapas restaurant, Oliva, will join the four fast-casual spots, bringing a full drink menu and cocktail service led by Eamon Rockey.

Manhattanville Market also plans to add a bazaar featuring local vendors selling their artisanal products, farm-fresh produce, and more ingredients. Guest chefs, speakers, and pop-up events will also take place throughout the year.

While the construction of Columbia’s Manhattanville campus has been controversial, the new food hall is working to support the neighborhood. Chef Becker and his team are committed to hiring from the surrounding area. They’re also working with as many local providers, purveyors, and community culinary talent as possible.

All of the restaurants will be available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery, and will be open from 11AM to 7PM daily.