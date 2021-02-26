New YorkChange city
wax
Photograph: Courtesy Madame Tussauds

NYC's Peter Luger fills empty seats with wax figurines of celebrities

You'll be able to dine with Jon Hamm, Audrey Hepburn, Jimmy Fallon and more this weekend.

By
Will Gleason
Peter Luger’s newest guests are waxing poetic about the steaks.

With restaurant capacity in NYC set to increase to 35 percent capacity beginning today, the iconic Brooklyn steakhouse has devised a creative way to give diners choosing to dine inside a star-studded experience: wax figurines.

The restaurant has partnered with Madame Tussauds to fill its historic space with lifelike replicas of famous celebrities. On your next trip to the Williamsburg hotspot, you’ll be able to spot Jon Hamm at the bar as well as Audrey Hepburn, Jimmy Fallon, Al Roker and more throughout the restaurant.

Madame Tussauds
Photograph: Madame Tussauds

“The restaurant industry is vital to New York City's economy, and it's been particularly hard hit this past year”, said Vice President of Peter Luger, Daniel Turtel. “We're excited to welcome diners back indoors at 35%, and thought this would be a fun, safe way to fill some of the seats that need to remain empty as we continue to fight the pandemic. It has been wonderful working with the fabulous team at Madame Tussauds New York."

The wax figurines of NYC icons will remain at the restaurant through Monday, March 1 and reservations can be made at peterluger.com. This is the second notable first at the 134-year-old restaurant over the last year. Previously, the restaurant began offering delivery for the first time in its century-plus history.

