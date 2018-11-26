NYC’s Styrofoam ban goes into effect on January 1

Foam cups are so 2018.

Mayor Bill de Blasio sent out a reminder last week that beginning January 1, 2019, NYC’s long-awaited foam ban is finally going into effect across the five boroughs. That means single-service Styrofoam items like takeout containers, cups, packing peanuts, plates, bowls and trays will be officially banned from possession, sale or use in the city. (So stock up on your styrofoam now if you’re into that.)

The prohibition on packing peanuts is an effort to limit the use of styrofoam in the city because the material can not be recycled, doesn’t biodegrade and feels really weird on your teeth. The ban has been in the works for quite some time but was previously delayed in 2015 after a Supreme Court judge ruled against it.

NYC now joins cities including San Francisco, Minneapolis, Oakland, Portland and Seattle in de-platforming polystyrene foam.

The foam ban is set to go into law as another pollution-reducing bill is making its way through the City Council: One that would ban plastic straws in food and drink establishments across the city.

Exceptions to the new styrofoam regulations will be recognized for “expanded polystyrene containers used for prepackaged food that have been filled and sealed prior to receipt by the food service establishment, mobile food commissary, or store” as well as “expanded polystyrene containers used to store raw meat, pork, fish, seafood or poultry sold from a butcher case or similar retail appliance.”

So not to worry! Your Omaha Steak deliveries will remain unaffected.