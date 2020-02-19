Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right On-time NYC subway performance in January was the highest its been in seven years
On-time NYC subway performance in January was the highest its been in seven years

By Collier Sutter Posted: Wednesday February 19 2020, 5:36pm

Photograph: Shutterstock/Allen G.

We’ve all been there, late to work or an appointment because the F train stalls underground between every stop, or a very delayed C train is so overcrowded that you can't even squeeze inside when the doors open.

New Yorkers know to tack on an extra 20 minutes when commuting anywhere throughout the five boroughs. But times are a changin’!

The MTA says on-time performance is currently up across all transit systems. Last month, subways had the best-on time arrival in seven years (since 2013), reports CBS local.

The MTA also says service has improved for both Metro-North and the Long Island Rail Road.

While signal problems and outdated infrastructure are largely responsible for slow downs, annual harsh winter weather never helps. It's been a rather mild winter with not much severe weather (winter storms, blizzards or ice storm warnings), so that may be an attributing factor!

