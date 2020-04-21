On top of everything else, a tornado warning was issued for NYC today

In case you needed another reason to stay inside, a tornado warning was issued today for parts of NYC including the Bronx and Northern Manhattan. (Really!) Needless to say, it’s been an eventful few weeks.

.@NWSNewYorkNY Tornado Warning issued for Manhattan, The Bronx: 2:30 PM to 3:00 PM on 4/21. Immediately take shelter on lower floors. Stay away from windows. https://t.co/t918yhlx8z. Multilingual and ASL Link: https://t.co/blJLuS6ozW. — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) April 21, 2020

You can follow @NotifyNYC for more updates as the storm develops.

The National Weather Service released the following statement:

"The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for all or part of New York City. Immediately go indoors and/or to the lowest floor of your building for shelter. Stay away from windows. During a tornado warning, be prepared to potentially lose power. Charge cell phone batteries, gather supplies, and turn refrigerators and freezers to a colder setting. Always stay clear of downed power lines. If you are affected by the outage, turn off all appliances, avoid downed and hanging power lines, and keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed to prevent food spoilage. Do not use generators indoors. If you lose power and have a disability or access needs, or use Life Sustaining Equipment (LSE) and need immediate assistance, please dial 9‑1‑1. For more information, visit www.weather.gov/nyc. For specific location and timing information, as well as safety tips, please visit NYC.gov/notifynyc or call 3‑1‑1 (212‑639‑9675 for Video Relay Service, or TTY 212‑504‑4115)."

And Mayor De Blasio advised New Yorkers to stay vigilant as the storm developed as well:

We have a thunderstorm warning in effect for the city and a tornado warning in effect for the Bronx and Northern Manhattan until 3 PM.



STAY INSIDE — and keep an eye on @NotifyNYC for further updates. https://t.co/9WtQRwZeZq — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 21, 2020

Currently, a severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for parts of Brooklyn and Queens.

.@NWSNewYorkNY has extended the Severe Thunderstorm Warning for: Brooklyn, Queens until 3:45 PM on 4/21. https://t.co/oBGvYAYGD9. Multilingual and ASL Link: https://t.co/vpVxdSDYDJ. — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) April 21, 2020

Not surprisingly, a lot of New Yorkers felt like the extreme weather event was a bit much on top of everything else right now.

Tornado warning, NYC. Because sure why the fuck not. — Rebecca Traister (@rtraister) April 21, 2020

Chile... I’m tired of this simulation. How NYC got a tornado warning 😭 pic.twitter.com/Eg8JsBI7di — Johnny Boy 🧚🏽‍♂️✨ (@JohnTheFame) April 21, 2020

Tornado warning and a hail storm in NYC?? pic.twitter.com/bQazZTm3oS — Sanam (@SantuShakil) April 21, 2020

Tornado warning in NYC. This is fine. — Dave Wiskus (@dwiskus) April 21, 2020

BREAKING: Tornado warning in New York City. 2020 needs to end right now pic.twitter.com/MpYlO5rm0S — Zack Guzman (@zGuz) April 21, 2020

And here are a few shots of some alarming clouds out in Long Beach.