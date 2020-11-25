New YorkChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
nyc
Photograph: Shutterstock

One in five Manhattan apartments may now be vacant

The astronomically high number takes into account a phenomenon called "Shadow Inventory"

By
Will Gleason
Advertising

Everyone knows there are a lot more apartments available to rent in the city than there used to be, but the actual number of available units could be even higher than we think.

At least, that’s the argument made by Gary Malin, the COO of one of NYC’s largest real estate firms, Corcoran Group on a recent episode of Talking Manhattan as reported by Brick Underground.

Manhattan rental prices are currently at the lowest they’ve been in almost a decade—with prices dropping a whopping ten percent just between June and July. Generally, over the last few years, the Manhattan vacancy rate has been about one percent but it reached as high as six percent in October.

We know what you’re thinking, “But isn’t that a little over one in 20 available units in the borough?” Don’t worry, our math isn’t (that) bad. The 20 percent figure that Malin estimates comes from a phenomenon called “shadow inventory.” This is both a very good name for an evil big box store as well as what it's called when landlords don't list all their available units.

Back in April, the New York Post estimated the “shadow inventory” in the city could contain as many as 38,200 units. That number is surely higher now given the overall real estate trends of the last nine months. One thing that may keep prices high? The city’s shadow inventory isn’t expected to hit the market all at once.

In the meantime, it’s another bit of additional info useful to use if you’re planning on signing a new lease and want to talk your rent down a bit. And if you haven’t negotiated your rent down yet, now is the time!

Most popular on Time Out

- Here are the Broadway numbers you’ll see in the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
- Best Thanksgiving movies for kids and families
- The 100 best movies of all time
- NYC holiday traditions that aren’t happening this year
- How to get a rapid COVID test in NYC

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

            Site map
            © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.