One of America’s best restrooms can be found in Queens

It’s at a very unlikely location, to say the least.

What do you think of when you hear the words: “Airport Bathroom?”

We’re guessing the images that flash through your mind are of chaotically placed roller bags, automatic toilet seat covers and aggressively placed full-length mirrors. What doesn’t come to mind? Visions of luxury and design excellence.

If that’s the case, then it’s clear that you haven’t been to Terminal 4 at JFK airport. Or if you did go there, then you didn’t have to go while there.

Cintas has announced the 10 finalists for the best restrooms in America, the 20th annual competition which innovates innovative and hygienic bathrooms all over the country

“We’ve got a diverse list of facilities from across the county vying for the title of America’s Best Restroom,” said Sean Mulcahey, Marketing Manager, Cintas. “The public is expecting a higher hygiene standard in public restrooms, and we’re proud to spotlight these unique restrooms that are well-maintained without sacrificing aesthetic quality.”

Alongside surprising finalists like a fancy portable toilet in California (It’s literally called Fancy Flush) and a downtown public restroom in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, is our very own Terminal 4 at JFK Airport.

“JFK Airport’s Terminal 4, operated by JFKIAT, newly renovated restrooms are the latest initiative in line with the Port Authority’s goal to make JFK a world-class airport,” wrote Cintas in a statement announcing the finalists. “Located on the east side of the Customs Arrival Hall, and designed by Woods Bagot, they are easy to find, easy to clean, and a spacious 900 square feet.”

Also cited as factors in the accolade were the bathroom’s teal back-painted glass, bright white terrazzo flooring and “delicate wall sconces.” It’s enough to get you excited about traveling again, if the last year and half of being stuck in the country wasn’t enough.

Want to express your hometown airport pride with a vote in the competition? The public can weigh in on which throne takes home the crown here.