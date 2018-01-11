One of California’s best salad chains is coming to NYC

Just Salad and Chop’t better watch out: A new health-focused restaurant is coming to town. Tender Greens, a fast-casual chain popular in California for its creative salads, will open a Flatiron location in the former Craftbar space at 900 Broadway in early February.

Since the first Tender Greens opened in Culver City, California in 2006, the chain has expanded to 24 locations. Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group made a minority investment in the chain in 2015. The Flatiron space will be its first East Coast outpost—maybe the first of many, as Tender Greens is reportedly interested in opening as many as 15 locations in NYC. According to the restaurant’s website, a Boston Tender Greens is slated to open in March.

Though the salads are a big draw (hello, Backyard Steak with arugula and roasted beets), Tender Greens also serves soups, sandwiches and plates that come with your choice of protein, greens and side. The chain uses all organic produce, antibiotic-free meats and responsibly sourced seafood (so L.A.), and each location features a unique daily dish created by its chef.

Is this city big enough for Tender Greens and the other major players in the salad game? Only time will tell, but at least New Yorkers can look forward to getting their hands on Tender Greens’ beloved healthy grub in the meantime.

