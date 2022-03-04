New York
New York

What Goes Around Comes Around
One of New York's favorite vintage shops is returning

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
What Goes Around Comes Around, literally! One of Manhattan's most beloved vintage shops is returning to its original location, a year after closing. 

The premier luxury vintage purveyor is making a triumphant return to 351 West Broadway, with the reopening of What Goes Around Comes Around's original 2,500 square foot flagship in SoHo.

An institution of the pre-Poshmark and Depop era, What Goes Around Comes Around  opened in 1993, and since grew to become a destination for fashionistas, celebrities, and collectors. The newly designed flagship aims to elevate the brand's already luxurious experience while maintaining key elements of its heritage. 

The boutique is curated to show the rarest and most coveted pieces from the shop's extensive vintage collection. Shoppers can expect to find an array of 80’s and 90’s vintage Chanel, a comprehensive Hermès selection and iconic Louis Vuitton artist collaborations. The shop will also house specialty and limited edition runway pieces as well as a huge selection of the brand’s hallmark vintage denim and rock tees dating back to the store's opening in the early 90’s.

The store’s merchandise isn’t the only vintage on display too! Standout design elements include a custom-fitted 1930's I. Magnin display case which serves as the cashwrap, Baughman Mid Century Chairs dating back to the 1880’s, and 1970's Mastercraft display cases. The store features original beams and cast iron columns punctuated by French Mid Century Chandeliers and Sconces resulting in an evolved aesthetic that marries the contemporary with old-world charm. Online shopping is also available for those who can't make it into the store yet. 

Collectors of vintage luxury and designer brands can also sell their pre-owned wares to What Goes Around Comes Around.  

