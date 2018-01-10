One of New York’s most iconic skyscrapers is about to be completely ruined

The Philip Johnson building at 550 Madison Avenue is the most famous example of post-modern architecture in New York, but now its massive, soaring lobby is going from post-modern to post-existing. Bad news for architecture lovers, great news for glass wall vendors.

Earlier today, current owners Olayan America and Chesfield America began demolition on the striking building’s lobby as part of their plans to create yet another Apple Store knockoff in midtown.

Rendering: Courtesy DBOX

Since the controversial plan was announced back in October, preservationists have been attempting to secure landmark status for the space and its monumental stone façade, but were unsuccessful largely thanks to a significant 1993 renovation of the interior.

Even though scaffolding is now in place and the windows have been tapered over, it’s still worth a trip over to Midtown East to check out this classic skyscraper before people start mistakenly wandering around it in search of the Genius Bar.

