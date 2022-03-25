New York
Climate Clock
Photograph: Adam A. Schuett

One of NYC's iconic public artworks will be at the Oscars this year

A version of the famous Climate Clock at Union Square may make an appearance on Sunday.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
The giant, constantly-running clock ominously overlooking Union Square Park in NYC is about to go nationwide on the small screen.

On Sunday, the Climate Clock—originally launched in Union Square counts down the time left to limit carbon emissions to 1.5°C and counts up the percentage of the world’s energy that comes from renewable sources, the amount of land currently protected by Indigenous peoples, and the amount of money dedicated to the Green Climate Fund—will be at The Academy Awards.

RECOMMENDED: A guide to the 2022 Oscars

In what capacity the Climate Clock will show up at the Oscars is under wraps, for now, but it will be there to raise awareness of the climate emergency and encourage Hollywood and the world to #ActInTime.

If you don't know, the clock in NYC is based on data from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the world's foremost authority on climate science, and shows two counts. In red, it counts down the time to when global warming could rise above 1.5 degrees Celcius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit). In blue, three "lifelines" track progress on solutions, including the percentage of the world’s energy that comes from renewable sources, the amount of land currently protected by Indigenous peoples and the amount of money dedicated to the Green Climate Fund.

The Climate Clock has also been installed in London, Glasgow, Rome and Seoul.

Climate Clock
Photograph: Adam A. Schuett

