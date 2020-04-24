One of NYC's top spas shares three easy, at-home treatments

Looking a bit rough around the edges right now? You're not alone. Not being able to go to your spa for a quick facial or manicure for over a month is taking a toll—your skin may be breaking out and your hands are dry from washing them often. We get it.

That's why we spoke with Haven Spa, one of New York City's top spas, about easy, free, at-home spa treatments for your weary face and cracked hands that use what you already have in your pantry and refrigerator.

The spa knows the value of food items—in February, they launched a chocolate spa treatment that we tried out.

So for now, you can head to your kitchen when your skin is in need of a little pick-me-up. Here are three recipes/instructions for you to get your self-care on:

Face masks



For oily skin

1. Whip together one egg white and a squeeze of lemon juice. The egg white is tightening and together with the lemon juice, it's a bit of an astringent, which helps remove excess oil.

2. Apply the mixture to clean skin, allow it to dry and it rinse it off.

3. Follow with serum/moisturizer/SPF.

For dry skin

1. Mix one egg yolk with a spoonful of honey and a few drops of oil (olive, coconut, whatever is in the kitchen). This is a good mask for the hands as well.

2. Apply to clean skin, wait 10-20 minutes and rinse.



3. Follow with serum/moisturizer/SPF.

Hand treatment

1. Mix coconut oil with a spoonful of sugar or salt. This makes a great exfoliant for the hands.



2. Work it in your hands for several minutes and then rinse. There's no lotion follow-up necessary and your skin will feel super smooth.

Haven Spa is posting at-home beauty tips and tricks on its Instagram regularly, including how baking soda is a great exfoliant and how you can use olive oil to soften your cuticles. So, make sure to follow along to get more help.