Over 5,000 animal-themed carved pumpkins are coming to the Bronx Zoo

New York may be mid-heatwave, but Halloween is around the corner, and the Bronx Zoo is preparing for an epic pumpkin celebration—the first of its kind for the iconic venue.

Pumpkin Nights at the Bronx Zoo will debut on Thursday, September 28 and run Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Sunday, October 29 from 6pm to 10pm.

The fall festival will showcase more than 5,000 carved, animal-themed pumpkins in a jack-o’-lantern trail stretching over half a mile. Live pumpkin carving demonstrations, games, festive fall treats and food trucks will also take place at the all-ages Pumpkin Nights.

This new nighttime experience from the Bronx Zoo is inspired by the theme “what animals do after dark.” Intricately carved pumpkin sculptures and scenes, special lighting techniques, thematic music, and fall treats and activities before and after the trail will bring the theme to life. Family-friendly activities will include such as photo-ops and fun seasonal outdoor games. Costumes, of course, are welcome.

Tickets for Pumpkin Nights are $34.95 for adults 12 and up, and $24.95 for Children ages 3-12 on Thursdays and Sundays, and $36.95 for Adults and $26.95 for Children on Fridays and Saturdays. Children under 3 are free. Wildlife Conservation Society members will receive a 40% discount. Last entry is at 9pm. Tickets can be purchased at BronxZoo.com/PumpkinNights.

In addition to the new Pumpkin Nights, the Bronx Zoo will continue the tradition of Boo at the Zoo, which will return on Saturdays and Sundays, September 30 through October 29, plus Monday, October 9. Tickets for Boo at the Zoo go on sale on August 29.