It may still feel like summertime in the city, but Christmastime is just around the corner. And to get us even more excited about the holidays, Miracle has announced that they'll be returning to New York City, for pop-up bars bursting with decor, themed drinks and holiday cheer.

Both Miracle and their sibling concept Sippin' Santa, will partner with new bars and feature new drink menus this November.

For 2021, Miracle will also add a Brooklyn location, at the new Williamsburg bar Thief, which will pause its Friesling service and go full-on North Pole as it's festively transformed to Miracle on Union. East Village bar The Cabinet will be Miracle on 9th Street and Boilermaker will be Sippin' Santa.

Expect to be swept into a whole new festive world with each bar decked out from floor to ceiling in holiday everything.

Melissa Hom

And while we're still many weeks away from sipping hot cocoa in ugly Christmas sweaters, we're psyched for the new menu, which will include a new Elfing Around cocktail, a White Russian Christmas, Azul Navidad, Yule Log Grog, The Regifter and Mistletoe-to-Toe.

Updated recipes for fan favorites like the Jolly Koala, On Dasher and SanTaRex will be on the menu, plus more favorites like the Christmapolitan, Christmas Carol Barrel, Snowball Old-Fashioned, Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!, Jingle Balls Nog and a Nice Shot and Naughty Shot.

To make gift shopping easy this year, guests at Thief, The Cabinet and Boilermaker will also be able to purchase their favorite bespoke Cocktail Kingdom Miracle and Sippin' Santa glassware at each location during the pop-ups.