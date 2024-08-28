If you've ever wondered how Park Avenue got its name, it's actually pretty on the nose: The iconic thoroughfare was once a huge, wide park, instead of a giant avenue with some trees and public art.

At some point during the 1920s, though, both sides of the park were shaved down to make way for more lanes until eventually, the park went from being 56 feet wide to just 20 feet, according to Curbed. According to that same report, city officials Dan Garodnick, who is the director city planning, and Council member Keith Powers have fought to increase the size of the park again, and they might see their wishes come to fruition soon.

The Department of Transportation (DOT) has put out a request for proposals for partners willing to help them expand the "park" element on Park Avenue again, since the train tunnel that currently sits under it needs a new roof, giving developers an opportunity to rearrange how the Avenue itself looks, per Curbed. A proposed expansion would widen the park to make it 48 feet wide, which is almost as wide as it was in its heyday.

Photograph: By Shaye Weaver for Time Out

The expansion of Park Avenue’s green space would also add safer crossings for pedestrians and make the area of the city people-first, as opposed to car-first, as so many streets across the city and country became in the 20th century.

“We’re putting the ‘park’ back in Park Avenue! This project will transform this iconic stretch of Manhattan’s Park Avenue by adding greenery and making important safety improvements. The Adams administration continues to reimagine public space in record ways,” DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said in a press conference. “This street redesign is a key piece of a new vision for East Midtown, and we look forward to identifying a partner to make this vision a reality.”

The bid asked for proposals of up to $1.5 million that would begin on East 46th Street and expand 11 blocks north, per the Commercial Observer.

The overhaul comes at a time when many of the office buildings in the area are struggling to keep their tenants, which has re-directed the city's attention towards creating friendlier public spaces for central business districts in Manhattan. The Park Avenue overhaul would mirror Mayor Eric Adams' revitalization of Fifth Avenue, an initiative that hopes to transform the city's most famous street by increasing pedestrian space, improving bus and bike lanes and expanding lighting and green space.

Although we’re just at the first step of Park Avenue’s restoration, the potential for its return to its former glory is looking more plausible than ever—amazing news for those of us who love our hot girl walks.