Party with sex dolls, cannabis–infused popcorn at this Broad City finale viewing

Why must all good things come to an end after only ten episodes?

After a triumphant season of president-bleeping, mushroom-tripping and Fran Drescher-slaying, the ladies of Broad City will return to hibernation at Bed, Bath & Beyond when the show’s season comes to an end this week. To celebrate, sex-positive millennial social club NSFW is throwing a lit finale viewing party on Wednesday worthy of one of Lincoln's fanciest ragers.

Held at NSFW’s Williamsburg clubhouse, the party, appropriately dubbed “A Totally Unofficial Season Finale Party,” will feature a photo booth with an Ilana–styled sex doll from Real Love Sex Dolls, who provided dolls that will be featured in the show’s season finale. During the viewing, guests can enjoy cannabis-infused popcorn, signature drinks and chances to mingle with open-minded fans in the playhouse’s dark corners while DJ Tom Armstrong spins.

Like all NSFW events, this party is members-only. You can apply to join here.

