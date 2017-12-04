  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Party with sex dolls, cannabis–infused popcorn at this Broad City finale viewing

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By David Goldberg Posted: Monday December 4 2017, 12:45pm

Party with sex dolls, cannabis–infused popcorn at this Broad City finale viewing
Photograph: Courtesy Comedy Central

Why must all good things come to an end after only ten episodes?

After a triumphant season of president-bleeping, mushroom-tripping and Fran Drescher-slaying, the ladies of Broad City will return to hibernation at Bed, Bath & Beyond when the show’s season comes to an end this week. To celebrate, sex-positive millennial social club NSFW is throwing a lit finale viewing party on Wednesday worthy of one of Lincoln's fanciest ragers. 

Held at NSFW’s Williamsburg clubhouse, the party, appropriately dubbed “A Totally Unofficial Season Finale Party,” will feature a photo booth with an Ilana–styled sex doll from Real Love Sex Dolls, who provided dolls that will be featured in the show’s season finale. During the viewing, guests can enjoy cannabis-infused popcorn, signature drinks and chances to mingle with open-minded fans in the playhouse’s dark corners while DJ Tom Armstrong spins. 

Like all NSFW events, this party is members-only. You can apply to join here

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By David Goldberg 335 Posts

David Goldberg is the Associate Things to Do Editor Time Out New York. He works every day to be more like Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns. You can follow him on Twitter at @goldberghawn. 

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest