Pastrami lovers can now say "I do" at Katz's Deli

Unofficial New York icon Katz Deli is the perfect place for anyone searching for a life-changing pastrami sandwich. But soon, for one day only, the cold cuts mecca will also become one of the city’s most popular places to tie the knot.

The memorable, off-kilter event is the result of a collaboration between the century-old delicatessen and Sweet Hearts, which offers Vegas-style weddings at its Williamsburg outpost. The pop-up collab will take place only on August 29. Anyone interested in holding a wedding, commitment ceremony, or vow renewal before chomping down some corned beef on rye should make a reservation on Sweet Heart’s website. “Lettuce love one another until the end of time…” See, the wedding vows write themselves.



What can lovebirds expect from their wedding? Participants will receive a 75-minute “Heart Spot” that includes a ceremony in front of the Sweet Hearts’ hearts installation at Katz’s, a photography session with Edward Winter Photography, a Sweet Hearts “Honeymoon in a Bag” and celebratory platters featuring Katz’s legendary hand-carved pastrami and corned beef for the lucky couple and up to six guests. Oh, and the eternal bragging rights of being able to say, “I got married at Katz.” The cost of this once-in-a-lifetime experience is $2,500.

And the great thing is: Everyone is invited to this party! Sweet Heart, a Brooklyn wedding design company, prides itself on providing inclusive spaces for couples and friends to celebrate their love for each other. “What we hope to achieve with these pop-ups is to allow couples affordable access to get hitched in iconic New York City locations that normally wouldn’t be made available to them,” says Julie Guinta, founder of Sweet Hearts and an ordained officiant. “Where better to start than at Katz’s Deli? It has all of the energy, sights, sounds, smells and tastes that make this the greatest city in the world.”

So go get married at Katz! And hopefully, the one-of-a-kind launch will keep your love from going sourdough. Okay, puns over.