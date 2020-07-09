Paulie Gee’s is offering takeout pies for the first time in six years

You can now get one of their funky, sought-after pies to go.

Greenpoint's hugely popular pizza joint, Paulie Gee's, is loved for its extensive menu of wood-fired pizzas topped with creative ingredients like prosciutto, dried Bing cherries and orange blossom honey.

Since opening on Greenpoint Avenue in 2010, its funky pies have become sought after by diners, and prior to the pandemic, the heralded restaurant commanded long waits for a table most evenings.

But unlike most NYC pizza joints, Paulie Gee's is also known for their no-takeout policy, which head-honcho Paulie Giannone implemented back in 2014.

“At the time, I felt that by doing takeout it was detrimental to the quality of our pizza itself as the type of pies we make are best eaten straight out of the oven,” Giannone tells us. “We took a bit of a financial hit for a while by discontinuing takeout and hoped to make it up in the future.”

But with indoor dining remaining off-limits for NYC restaurants, they’re now officially loosening the grip on takeout.

All orders need to be placed once present at Paulie Gee's location, and folks should leave the area until they ring you that your steamy-hot pizza is ready.

"Please make sure you properly dispose of the box if you enjoy your pie in a nearby park," reads a statement on their to-go service.

You can find their updated menu here, with all the pies they deemed most suitable for takeout. The available menu's still pretty extensive with 22 regular pies, eight vegan pies and seven listed on their “secret” menu.

A few standouts worth highlighting: Hellboy (fresh mozzarella, Italian tomatoes, Berkshire soppressata picante, Parmigiano Reggiano, and Mike’s Hot Honey), Jimmy the Greek (mozzarella, tomato dollops, Kalamata olives, baby arugula, and lemon) and In Ricotta Da Vegan (vegan tomato sauce, house-made vegan sausage, post-oven house-made cashew ricotta dollops, baby arugula, and extra virgin olive oil.)

Paulie Gee's 60 Greenpoint Ave location is also currently open for outdoor dining, with plexiglass dividers now set up between tables. Two and a half blocks away, Paulie Gee's Slice Shop, a retro counter-service take on the original, continues to offer both delivery and takeout. They also have their sparkly, slime green high-top seats set up on the sidewalk so you can sit with your slice outside if you'd still prefer to enjoy your pizza fresh out of the oven.

Paulie Gee's is located at 60 Greenpoint Ave Between Franklin and West Streets.

