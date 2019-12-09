Pee-wee Herman is coming to NYC for his "Big Adventure" tour

It seems that no matter how old he gets, Paul Reubens will always be Pee-wee Herman.

The suited 67-year-old man-child with white loafers and talking furniture is returning for a one-night screening and talk at the Beacon Theatre to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Pee-wee’s Big Adventure. The event on March 26 is one of 20 stops he's making on the anniversary tour across the U.S.

The film screening, which follows Pee Wee’s journey to get his prized bicycle back, will be followed by never-before-heard stories about the making of the film as told by Reubens himself.

The 1985 comedy is notable because it was Tim Burton’s first full-length film and was scored by Danny Elfman—the duo would continue to partner up in the decades following. Elfman’s next job was the soundtrack for Beetlejuice in 1988.

Reubens took to Broadway in 2010 with The Pee-wee Herman Show at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre—we gave it 4 out of 5 stars.

In 2016, Netflix released Pee-wee’s Big Holiday—the first Pee-wee film in 28 years—in which Pee-wee leaves his home in Fairville to celebrate Joe Manganiello’s birthday in New York City, but gets caught up in some trouble along the way.

This trip to NYC will hopefully be a little less adventurous for Reubens.

Tickets go on sale on ticketmaster on Friday, Dec 13 at 10am.