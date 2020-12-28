Penn Station’s spacious new passenger hall is set to open this week

The shiny, new Moynihan Train Hall will be more spacious than Grand Central’s main concourse.

After three years of construction at Penn Station, the century-old Farley Post Office building has officially transformed into a new passenger hall for travelers—right across Eighth Avenue from the existing Penn Station structure.

"New Yorkers have known for decades that Penn Station needed to be reimagined — and after years of work, the Moynihan Train Hall will open on time and on budget at the end of 2020," Governor Cuomo said.

RECOMMENDED: New Yorkers agree that this is the worst place in the city

While any additions seem like a major upgrade for travelers passing through the Western Hemisphere’s busiest train station, the long-awaited Moynihan Train Hall features a spacious, light-filled atrium with a 92-foot-high glass skylight and soaring ceilings honoring the design of the original Penn Station.

The new 255,000-square-foot Train Hall is to expand Penn Station's concourse space by 50%.

"This monumental accomplishment is a shot of hope as we come out of one of darkest periods in our history and sends a clear message to the world that while we suffered greatly as a result of this once-in-a-century health crisis, the pandemic did not stop us from dreaming big and building for the future. The new Moynihan Train Hall is the embodiment of New York Tough,” Cuomo said.

Moynihan, named after the late Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan, will be the home of the Long Island Railroad (LIRR) and Amtrak.

The train hall will be more spacious than Grand Central’s main concourse (gasp!) and the second-story mezzanine will be home to dining and retail, expanded waiting areas, free public WiFi throughout the transit center, and a dedicated lounge for nursing mothers.

Moynihan, which is open daily from 5am to 1am, is connected to Penn Station by passageways underground. Travelers passing through after 1am will need to use the facilities at Penn Station.

The new transit hub will be finalized by New Year's Eve and the first trains are set to operate there on Friday, January 1, according to the governor's office.

Here's what commuters can expect:

#Amtrak is quickly approaching its expansion into Moynihan Train Hall. Moynihan Train Hall will offer an improved customer experience for those traveling in/out of New York City. Here is what you can look forward to. pic.twitter.com/J2GWDfD2aF — Amtrak (@Amtrak) December 23, 2020

There’s only one question left—will the new passenger hall change the way New Yorkers really feel about Penn Station?

Most popular on Time Out

- The Dyker Heights Christmas Lights Guide 2020

- These were the NYPL’s most popular books of 2020

- 11 things we can actually look forward to in NYC in 2021

- The absolute best ’80s songs

- Epic New Year's Eve Events In NYC From Parties To Shows

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.