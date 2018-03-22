People can’t stop vandalizing Banksy’s new murals in NYC

Like a thief in the night, multiple murals by the world-famous—yet still somehow also anonymous—street artist Banksy keep appearing across New York City, and then slipping away, under the cover of darkness.

First, a striking mural inspired by the 2017 imprisonment of the artist and journalist Zehra Dogan appeared on the famed Bowery Wall. The wall shows a series of giant black hashmarks representing the length Dogan will be spending behind bars. That piece, which was done in conjunction with graffiti artist Borf, was defaced by another artist’s bright red tags, but has since been painted back to its original white background.

After that, Banksy put a rat on a clock in Chelsea at 101 West 14th Street at Sixth Avenue (rat race, capitalism, yada yada yada). On Tuesday, however, the building’s owner ordered the freshly painted timekeeping rodent to be removed. Talk about an internationally-renowned street artist/man of mystery not being able to catch a break!

And now, a new work on Coney Island Avenue in Midwood, which Banksy just claimed as his own this week, has been covered with a hazy, black cloud of shame. That mural originally showed a businessman in a hard hat chasing a crowd of animals, children, woman and the elderly while brandishing a line graph.

So, basically, the next time one of these pops up, you better get there fast if you want the ‘gram.

