Timeout

Snow nyc central park
Photograph: @goodboygrayson

Photos: See how NYC is faring in the massive snowstorm

Blizzard-like conditions dropped half a foot of snow as of Monday morning.

By
Shaye Weaver
On Monday morning, New Yorkers woke up to nearly half a foot of snow and blizzard-like conditions as a nor'easter made its way across the region.

With snow continuing to heavily fall across the city and more expected on Tuesday, New York City declared a state of emergency and has limited travel to essential workers only. 

The National Weather Service predicts a total of 20 inches but Mayor Bill de Blasio's announcement says the latest forecasts are for 16-22 inches of snow and after 10am, the city could see 2-4 inches of snowfall per hour. Winds in NYC will hit 20-30 mph with gusts 40- 45 mph throughout the day.

Since most of us are staying in today, below are some snowy scenes around NYC:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Elena (@pictures_of_newyork)

