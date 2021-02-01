Photos: See how NYC is faring in the massive snowstorm

On Monday morning, New Yorkers woke up to nearly half a foot of snow and blizzard-like conditions as a nor'easter made its way across the region.

With snow continuing to heavily fall across the city and more expected on Tuesday, New York City declared a state of emergency and has limited travel to essential workers only.

The National Weather Service predicts a total of 20 inches but Mayor Bill de Blasio's announcement says the latest forecasts are for 16-22 inches of snow and after 10am, the city could see 2-4 inches of snowfall per hour. Winds in NYC will hit 20-30 mph with gusts 40- 45 mph throughout the day.

Since most of us are staying in today, below are some snowy scenes around NYC:

Así están las pistas en #NYCSnow esta mañana. Podríamos llegar a más de 1 pie de acumulación @UniNoticias @despiertamerica pic.twitter.com/Zr6kFdD5bN — Fabiola Galindo (@FabiGalindo) February 1, 2021

