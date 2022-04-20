New York
Piazza di Belmont
Photograph: Courtesy Bronx Little Italy

Piazza-style outdoor dining is returning to the Bronx this summer

The "Piazza di Belmont" is back for 2022!

Will Gleason
Written by
Will Gleason
One of the coolest recent examples of outdoor dining in the city is coming back this summer to the Bronx’s Little Italy. 

Piazza di Belmont is set to return to Arthur Avenue for the third year starting next month from East 186th St. to Crescent Ave. The popular thoroughfare will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6pm to 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays and from 3pm to 9pm on Sundays. (The street will still be open to cars during the daytime on weekends to accommodate shoppers visiting the retail stores on the street, but outdoor dining will still be available.)

In 2022, the street will be completely closed to traffic for weekend al fresco dining from Friday, May 6 until Sunday, September 25. Restaurants with outdoor dining available on the piazza include Zero Otto Nove, Enzo’s of Arthur Avenue, Emilia’s Restaurant, Mario’s Restaurant, San Gennaro Ristorante, Estrellita Poblana III and Gurra Café. The bar Azgardz of New York will also have outdoor dining available, as well as the Arthur Avenue Retail Market.

Belmont 4
Photograph: Courtesy The Belmont 4

One new addition to the weekly event will be regular performances from The Belmont 4, a local acapella group that will perform outside restaurants during the opening weekend in May as well as on the last weekend of every month. Diners can expect to hear doo-wop, Italian classics and popular songs from the ‘50s to the present from the performers. (They’ll also take requests!) The singing group will perform Fridays and Saturdays from 6pm until 10pm as well as Sundays from 3pm until 9pm. 

If you’re looking to plan a day trip to Belmont this summer, this is something you’ll definitely want to have on your hit list.

