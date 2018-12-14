Pier 17 opens its rooftop ice skating rink today

After a summer of concerts, comedy shows and festivals, Pier 17 continues its busy 2018 opening with a new winter takeover.

Today, the Seaport's entertainment hub launches its 5,400 square-foot rooftop skating rink, which gives you killer views of the East River while you glide on the ice. It's all part of Pier 17's Winterland, an upstart in NYC's unsettlingly vast Winter Village turf war (Union Square, Bryant Park...is this some sort of corporate West Side Story showdown?). Beyond skating, you can enjoy the new restaurant R17, a holiday market and a "warming hut," complete with a fresh fire.

Throughout the season, Pier 17 will offer skating, curling, broomball and fitness classes for ice-ready athletes. The rink will be open daily through March 17. Admission is $14–$17, and $22–$25 with a skate rental.

It's all part of the Seaport's $731 million development plan, which will bring in more concerts and festivals to the venue, along with new restaurant offerings from Jean-Georges and David Chang to the neighborhood in the next year.