Pier 17 rooftop movies are back for the summer this weekend

Seaport Cinema is back at The Greens with "The Parent Trap" this weekend!

The Greens at Pier 17 is once again transforming into one of the best places to see a movie this summer.

Starting on Memorial Day, the Seaport Cinema is back with screenings every Monday night, beginning with The Parent Trap.

Not only do viewers get incredible sweeping views of the Lower Manhattan skyline and the Brooklyn Bridge, but they'll get a free bucket of Bubbly seltzers and popcorn with their reservation, which begins at 8pm for an 8:30pm showing.

May 31 - The Parent Trap

June 7 - Moonlight

June 14 - Dirty Dancing

June 21 Kids Night - Moana

July 28 - The Birdcage

July 12 - Dazed and Confused

July 19 Kids Night - Toy Story

July 26 - Miracle

August 2 - Remember the Titans

August 9 - School of Rock

Reservations are released on Monday at 10am for the following week on Tock, which you can make for $20—a portion of which will be donated to a local charity. Reservations for The Parent Trap are sold out, but you can join the waitlist.