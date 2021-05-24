New York
Seaport Cinema Pier 17 The Greens
Photograph: Courtesy Howard Hughes Corp. & Endorphin Ventures

Pier 17 rooftop movies are back for the summer this weekend

Seaport Cinema is back at The Greens with "The Parent Trap" this weekend!

Shaye Weaver
The Greens at Pier 17 is once again transforming into one of the best places to see a movie this summer.

Starting on Memorial Day, the Seaport Cinema is back with screenings every Monday night, beginning with The Parent Trap.

Not only do viewers get incredible sweeping views of the Lower Manhattan skyline and the Brooklyn Bridge, but they'll get a free bucket of Bubbly seltzers and popcorn with their reservation, which begins at 8pm for an 8:30pm showing.

May 31 - The Parent Trap
June 7 - Moonlight
June 14 - Dirty Dancing
June 21 Kids Night - Moana
July 28 - The Birdcage
July 12 - Dazed and Confused
July 19 Kids Night - Toy Story
July 26 - Miracle
August 2 - Remember the Titans
August 9 - School of Rock

Reservations are released on Monday at 10am for the following week on Tock, which you can make for $20—a portion of which will be donated to a local charity.  Reservations for The Parent Trap are sold out, but you can join the waitlist.

Seaport Cinema Pier 17
Photograph: Courtesy Howard Hughes Corp. and Keeyahtay Lewis

