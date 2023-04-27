Pink Taco opens a 10,500-square-foot restaurant in Times Square

The Vegas-famous Mexican restaurant is now at the crossroads of the world

Craving a late night taco in Times Square? This new Vegas transplant is here for you.

Pink Taco, a vibey Las Vegas Mexican spot dating back to 1999, just opened its most recent outpost at 7 Times Square. The restaurant is over 10,500 square feet, with seating for 300 diners on two floors, with last call at 2am. The bilevel space has colorful murals by Jason Ackerman of Soho Ink fame, plus party lighting, loud music and more vibes to bring the fun at any hour.

To eat, a fun fusion menu including fried lobster tacos with chipotle mayo, mango-habanero salsa, avocado and cabbage slaw on flour tortillas; jalapeño poppers with cotija cheese and cilantro ranch; and the big barbacoa burrito stuffed with Mexican rice, pinto beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo and chipotle mayo, wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with red chile sauce. A riff on beloved fast food tacos, "The Bell" features crispy corn shells filled with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato, hot sauce, Mexican crema and cheddar cheese, served with cilantro ranch.

To drink, boozy fruity cocktails are the star, plus tequila and mezcals offered as shots, sips or via bottle service.

Andrew Werner Outside Pink Taco Times Square

DJs keep the nonstop party going, including for day drinkers who can swing by for weekday happy hour from 3pm–7pm with frozen margaritas, beer and wine specials, plus select food items.

Pink Taco’s daily "Hangover Brunch" is also a staple for the brand. The menu includes over-the-top sweets like pink churro pancake and Mexican bread pudding French toast, plus breakfast papas with beef barbacoa and pickled jalapenos, plus more of your standard egg-centric breakfast fare. Liquid "hangover cures” include rainbow mimosa buckets, pitchers of spiked agua frescas, and a frozen pink sangria.

Pink Taco is now open from 8am–2am, daily.